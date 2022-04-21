WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s the fire call that no one ever wants to hear—house fire with entrapment.

“About 10:30 Thursday morning, we received an initial report about fire with entrapment in the 600 block of Main Street,” said Philip Stahl, Wheeling Fire and Police public information officer.

The large brick house, now an apartment building at 610 and 612 Main Street, was on fire and one family was inside.

Nina Sparks of Wellsburg and her sister were driving by.

“When we came by, there was smoke,” Sparks said. “And then there were children and adults running out of the house. As we stopped, we saw the flames up on the second floor. Then we parked the car and got out, and then the flames were coming out of the windows.”

She said the tenants of a nearby apartment came out and took the family into their apartment because they weren’t dressed for the outdoors.

“The Wheeling Fire Department was able to get the fire suppressed and under control in about 20 minutes,” Stahl noted. “Station 2 is just a few blocks away and crews from Wheeling Island and other areas of the city responded as well.”

Fire investigators are now beginning their work to determine how it started.

But the most important thing is clear: everyone got out safely and nobody was injured.

The family consists of a mother and four children.

Officials tell us that the Red Cross and the mother’s place of employment will provide a hotel room for them to stay in temporarily.

The Salvation Army will reportedly meet with them tomorrow regarding clothing vouchers since they lost everything.

Rev. Darrell Cummings and his wife Letitia took them to Wal Mart to buy clothes for them and get them some food because they hadn’t eaten all day.

The family recently moved to Wheeling from Connecticut.

Donations can be accepted at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, with a notation “for fire family.”