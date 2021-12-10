Federal building and courthouse in Wheeling will be renamed

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Thursday supported by Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) to name the federal building and courthouse in Wheeling after Judge Frederick Stamp according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Appointed to be a U.S. District Judge by President George H. W. Bush in 1990, Judge Stamp led a life of exceptional service has made an indelible mark on West Virginia’s legal community and education system the committee says.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for more details on this developing story.