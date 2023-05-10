WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Susan Irene Coryell, 38, of Wheeling was charged in Ohio County Magistrate Court with felony robbery, accessory before the fact, for her alleged involvement in two reported robberies in January 2023.

Police responded to a robbery report on the evening of January 17, 2023 at Wheeling Island Casino. About 20 minutes later, police received a second robbery report in the area of 100 15th Street in Wheeling.

Officers took a vehicle description from the victims at the 15th Street incident and located the car approximately 15 minutes later in the casino parking lot. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, whom he identified as Coryell.

Coryell allegedly admitted that she had knowledge of a man who had a handgun who was a suspect in the robberies. She also allegedly admitted to driving this man around throughout the afternoon and evening, stopping to reportedly allow him to attempt to gain entry into vehicles to steal items from them.

Coryell also allegedly admitted to driving the male suspect to the casino then to 15th Street and knowing he allegedly robbed two victims. She also reportedly admitted driving back to the casino with the male suspect.

