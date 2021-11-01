Festival of Lights is only days away!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A beautiful winter time tradition is now just days away.

The holiday season will officially arrive Thursday night for the kick off to the Oglebay Festival of Lights .

Santa Clause will flip the switch to turn on the lights at 6:15 p.m. and you can see it live during 7News at 6, on the 7News Facebook page and here on WTRF.com.

The nationally recognized light display attracts more than a million visitors every year.

The show will once again focus on the ”Sounds of the Season” with 14 new audio experiences to discover.

Plus, there’s a new 70 foot tall Welcome Tree, which features thousands of dancing lights.

To learn more and plan your visit this year, visit oglebay.com.

