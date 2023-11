WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

‘Tis the season for all things merry, and a holiday classic is back.



The Festival of Trees returned this year once again to the Stifel Fine Arts Center.



Attendees got to relish in a celebration of creativity and holiday décor from 5 to 7 Wednesday evening.



In addition to all of the unique trees, guests also had the opportunity to enjoy some great food and holiday music.



And for a special treat this year, the piano was mastered by Mr. Skip Peck!