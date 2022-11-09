WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you love Christmas, we have the place for you to visit.

The Festival of Trees is back and this year they are shining bright at Oglebay’s Stifel Fine Arts Center.

Wednesday we got a sneak peek at the Oglebay Institute and Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees, Business After Hours.

The event features a variety of trees, wreaths and garlands decorated by creative and skilled volunteers.

You can cast a bid for the tree of your choice or buy it outright. If it’s gifts you are looking for, you can also shop at the Holiday Art Show and Sale.

Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door.