Fiesta Tableware now being sold at Oglebay

Admirers and collectors of the popular West Virginia-made china line Fiesta Tableware can now skip the drive to the factory in Newell, WV and head straight to Oglebay.

Oglebay’s Carriage House retail shop has expanded from glassware to include Wheeling Artisan Center products and, most recently, Fiesta Tableware items, many of which are not found in other stores.

“The Carriage House has become a destination for unique shopping and so much more,” said assistant manager Deana Parry. “It’s great for anniversaries, birthdays… We have something for everyone here and at all of our shops throughout Oglebay. It truly is a shopping destination.”

The Carriage House still carries the glassware that made it a popular stop for Oglebay guests and local shoppers alike. Featured are Mosser Glass hand-pressed products from the family-owned facility in Cambridge, Ohio. The company bought molds from Fenton and Imperial to continue the tradition.

“We still have a large clientele that loves the glassware,” said Oglebay retail director Karen Waialae. “People come in expecting to see it, but now we’ve added a variety.”

In addition to the all-occasion Fiesta Tableware, many know and love, during the holiday season the Carriage House also carries Christmas items many have not seen. Halloween is covered by skeleton Fiesta Tableware. Glassware items include turkeys for Thanksgiving and trees and Santas for Christmas.

Waialae said the Carriage House also continues to offer one of the most popular holiday items: Hyacinth LED Lights, which are showcased in Oglebay’s landscaping during the Festival of Lights season.

The Wheeling Artisan Center products include food and local products from Uncle Bunks in Sistersville, and Windswept Farm in Wheeling, as well as Zeb’s Barky Bites, also in Wheeling.

“The pricing of all the Fiesta Tableware merchandise is the same as what guests will find at the factory in Newell where it’s manufactured,” Parry said. “That makes it attractive for local customers who don’t want to make the drive.”

Waialae added that pricing has been addressed across the board as part of these recent improvements.

“We’re proud of what we’re carrying – and the pricing is much more affordable,” Waialae said.

“Fiesta Tableware is really picking up because we have some pieces you won’t find in department stores: star-shaped plates, heart-shaped plates, shells, different platters, etc.”

She encourages shoppers to experience all of Oglebay’s retail shops.

“If you’ve been at one shop, the next one is different,” Waialae said. “We’re trying to stay as local as possible.”

The Carriage House is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is expected to extend hours during the Festival of Lights season.

For retail hours and information, visit www.oglebay.com/activities/shopping.