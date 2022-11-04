WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This year’s Heroes Ball will take place at River City Ale Works in Wheeling.

The semi-formal dinner-dance is to honor the military and first responders but the public is welcome.

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. on River City’s third floor.

It’s a non-profit event.

“We honor all military branches and all first responders,” said Cpl. Ervin Fulst, co-founder of the ball. “We will have a DJ, there will be dinner and dancing. We will have bagpipes. And we will have a lot of tributes going on, to honor all the branches, the first responders and all those who were lost.” Cpl. Ervin Fulst, co-founder of the ball

“It doesn’t have to be ball gowns and going all-out,” said Brandy Fulst, co-founder. “We’ve never turned anyone away. We just ask that you wear what you want to wear, and be comfortable.” Brandy Fulst, co-founder

Uniforms are welcome.

Tickets are $35 a person.

They can be purchased on the Facebook event page, Google, Safari or PayPal.

Everyone is also asked to bring a new toy for Toys For Tots.

Tickets are also available at the door.