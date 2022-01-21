Film to premiere in Wheeling complete with red carpet walk, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

“How To Tie A Tie” will premiere at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

Filmmaker Shawn Holmes of Martins Ferry describes it as a coming-of-age film about a high school student, publicly disowned by his father, learning to tie his own tie for his homecoming.

It’s a 20-minute film with a cast of seven actors—all members of the Screen Actors Guild– from New York, Richmond, New Jersey, and Pittsburgh.

Cast members will be present at the premiere.

Four other short films will premiere that evening, one by Ron Scott and one by Mikaya Green.

The film was shot in Brownsville, Pa., in the house where the movie Maria’s Lovers was filmed nearly 40 years ago.

Tickets are available online at Wheelingmoviepremiere.com for $35 each, or at the door for $45.

The ticket price includes everything, including pictures on the red carpet.