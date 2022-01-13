Finding affordable health insurance doesn’t have to be complicated

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) When it comes to being prepared, having health insurance is crucial. However, for many, having coverage can be costly and hard to get.

The Affordable Care Act Health Insurance open enrollment deadline is approaching quickly and ends on January 15th.

The Health Insurance Marketplace has changed that and is affordably ensuring millions of people in need.

This program is offered to anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance.

Jeremy Smith is the Program Director of West Virginia Navigator. He says that he has seen the Marketplace coverage change countless people’s lives and it is the lowest it has been in several years.

We’ve been able to meet with thousands of families throughout the years to let them know about this kind of health insurance and make sure that they’re covered and because of the American Rescue Plan that was passed in the Spring of 2021, that law made all of the insurance on the marketplace more affordable. There are still a lot of people here in West Virginia that we know could use coverage and we want to make sure they get signed up before the deadline. Jeremy Smith, Program Director of West Virginia Navigator

Enrollment is at a record high nationally at 13.6 million people. Smith says even many high-income earners will be able to qualify for lower-cost plans.

Enrollment is open until midnight on Saturday and you can do that by calling or applying online. Jump on this opportunity because if you don’t, you may not be able to get coverage again until 2023.