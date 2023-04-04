A house in Wheeling is a complete loss after a fire destroyed the home on Tuesday.

Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Phillip Stahl tells us that firefighters were called a little before 2:10 pm to a house fire at 400 Kenney Street in North Wheeling.

Officials say that when crews arrived on scene the front portion of the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was present in the area.

Crews got the fire under control in about 45 minutes, but ruled the 400 Kenney Street home a total loss and the home next to it has significant damage.

Crews say those inside the 400 Kenney Street home called the fire department after the fire started and they were able to get out with no injuries.

Officials also confirm that no firefighters were injured.

Fire investigators will work to determine an exact cause. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.