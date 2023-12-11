The first ever Nightmare Before Christmas is coming to Wheeling’s House of Sinners.

House of Sinners, which is located inside the McClure Hotel in Downtown Wheeling, is hosting Nightmare Before Christmas, where 5 bands will be on stage performing all night.

Bands performing are: Bud.KY (From Corbin KY), Altared States, Kicked In The Head By A Horse (From Pittsburgh PA), MurderRing, and Lunary.

Doors open at 7 PM on December 16 and there is a $10 cover charge. There will be free parking in the McLure Hotel’s parking garage.

More information can be found here.