The Friendlier City Project announced on Wednesday they are having the first-ever Pride Month Festival: Pride on the Plaza.

The inaugural Pride Month Festival: Pride on the Plaza will happen on June 10th, 2023 from 3 pm-9 pm at the Market Street Plaza in Downtown Wheeling.

The Friendlier City Project says this family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks, art installments, and vendor booths.

The Ohio Valley Pride Festival is still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9 at Heritage Port.

Neither one of these events are City events nor are they sponsored by the City of Wheeling.

More information on the Pride Month Festival: Pride on the Plaza can be found on The Friendlier City Project Facebook page, here.