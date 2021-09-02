First-ever tattoo convention coming to Wheeling this weekend

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 22: Artist and tattooist Dan Gold creates a tattoo featuring an image of Albert Einstein in his West Hampstead studio on April 22, 2014 in London, England. Dan Gold is one of the world’s most prominent tattooists whose unique, bold and often colourful style is a mixture of traditional tattoo art and graffiti. Dan Gold has tattooed numerous famous clients including Kate Moss and Britney Spears; he has also been instrumental in reducing the stigma associated with tattoos. The popularity of tattoos has increased dramatically over the past few years, aided by several high profile people such as: David Beckham, Samantha Cameron and Cheryl Cole being tattooed. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

For the first time in history, the Wheeling Island Casino will be home to the Valley’s first-ever tattoo convention: The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention.

The event will be held on Labor Day weekend from September 3rd-5th.

The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will host 100 of the country’s best tattoo artists, who will be tattooing on clients all weekend, including names from Ink Master.

There will also be live music with a headlining performance by Great White, with a special guest, Autograph.

The event plans to have freak-show performers, aerialists a Battle of the Bands, games, food trucks, a modeling competition, and incredible vendors of all sorts.

The event will be free for ages 12 and under with an accompanying adult.

You can still get tickets online at tatcon1.com, or at the Wheeling Island Casino during Labor Day weekend.

The event was started by Wheeling Island Casino and is partnered with Breaking Skin Tattoo & Body Piercing Studio in Bridgeport, Ohio