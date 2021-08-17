First look at proposed parking garage on Market Street In Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The public got their first look at a proposed parking structure to support the ongoing project for the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Building Project. For that project to work, the city needed more nearby parking, so they looked at the old Chase Bank location on Market Street.

The city has been working with architect Vic Greco and the Mills Group, who gave Council a presentation this evening using a type of CGI rendering of what the location could look like once it is finished. Details are not finalized, but they’re hoping to have about 250 parking spaces, along with several retail locations on the ground floor.



But the cost of the project is an issue for the city and taxpayers. There are some architectural issues with building a foundation for a parking garage at that spot, and the pandemic is driving building prices up across the country.

“We first started talking about this project back in 2018-2019 or whatever, and since then costs have come up. So we’re going to try to keep the cost down around, somewhere between 13, 14 million dollars is going to be the cost of the project when it’s all said and done, at least that’s what we’re hoping for.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

Mayor Elliott explained that a project like this would typically be handled by the private sector in a bigger city like Pittsburgh where they can charge more for parking. He says that in smaller cities like Wheeling, parking garages are usually subsidized by the local governments.

“In the state of West Virginia and in the city of Wheeling, you know, parking garages generally don’t pay for themselves. It will raise money, it will bring in a revenue each and every year. Not only from the parking spaces but from the first floor retail rentals, but it’s probably not going to pay for itself because you can’t charge enough in the city of Wheeling to make a project like that make sense.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

Officials hope the cost of the project will go down as prices normalize following the pandemic.