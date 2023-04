OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dog owners, listen up!



There’s some great news for you.



The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Parks at Tunnel Green in East Wheeling and at Garden Park in Warwood are reopening for the season.



They will reopen at 8 a.m. this Wednesday, April 12.



This is the perfect time to exercise your dogs during this beautiful week of weather.