UPDATE: Wednesday, April 6, 11:30 p.m.

The Wheeling Fire Department and public information officer released this statement about the Zane Street Fire:

“The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred on Wheeling Island early Wednesday evening.

Around 6:35 p.m., firefighters were called to 22 Zane Street after calls were made to the 911 center for reported heavy smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the rear of the apparent vacant structure. Firefighters continued to suppress the fire mostly from the exterior throughout the evening because of the building being unstable and unsafe. Crews were able to get the fire mostly under control in about two hours.

No firefighters were injured. Fire investigators will work to determine a cause of the fire, which would take several days.”

WHEELING, W.Va.– (WTRF)

Residents who live in the vicinity of Zane Street on Wheeling Island saw flames and heavy smoke and immediately called 911 Wednesday evening.

Wheeling Police Department Public Information Officer Philip Stahl said heavy smoke shot out of a vacant building Wednesday evening at 22 Zane Street.

As 7News got closer to the scene, we could see firefighters attempting to put out the flames and smoke.

Stahl says the call came out around 6:30 p.m.

He says the structure was vacant and no one has been injured at this point, but according to Stahl the structure itself is unstable.

The structure itself is very unsafe at this time. A little bit of it, a part of the wall on one side is collapsed, the other side you an see it bowing a little bit. So, we’re trying to keep a safe distance right now in order to keep everybody safe from should the building collapse itself. It is destroyed and obviously we’re continuing to suppress it at this time. Philip Stahl, WPD Public Information Officer

Stahl said he believes the abandoned structure was a former bar.

He says authorities will investigate.

Stay with 7News online and on-air for more on this developing story.