WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Welcome the new Wheeling Food Truck Festival at Wheeling Centre Market, Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food trucks of all kinds, beer, entertainment, and more are coming to Wheeling.

Anyone is welcome to come and enjoy the event.

According to the festival’s Facebook page, this event is not an event of the City of Wheeling.

“You asked for it so we created it!! String lights, entertainment, food trucks, and great beverages. What more could you want?” the Wheeling Food Truck Festival wrote on their Facebook page.