A former member of the comedy group the ‘Impractical Jokers’ is coming to Wheeling.

‘Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy’ will be at the Capitol Theater on Friday, December 2nd.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, September 9 at 10 am, with a meet and greet add-on available.

Details on what the ‘Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy’ will feature were not available at this time.

Gatto was on the ‘Impractical Jokers’ TV show for ten years before stepping away.

Gatto stepped away from the show for personal reasons, he announced on his Instagram.

