WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Dalton Haas entered a plea agreement Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hass pleaded guilty to count 1, “Wire Fraud,” admitting to filing for COVID relief for two businesses he purported to own and operate, the Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery and the West Virginia Hockey League.

He received $10,000 on behalf of each application, totaling $20,000. He claimed that the restaurant employed 25 people and that the hockey league employed 10.

Haas told Judge Mazzone that he lied to the Small Business Administration about those businesses and the number of employees.

Haas is a former House of Delegates District 3 candidate.

Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident

You can read the plea agreement here:

Haas will be scheduled for sentencing at a later date, and is currently on pre-trial release.