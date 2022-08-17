WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check.

Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’

Stahl says the charge was pending for a while. Police say Haas wrote a bad check to a collision center months ago.

Once the detective obtained an arrest warrant, Haas was located at a Wheeling eatery, where he was arrested Tuesday night.

Haas was also charged with a misdemeanor for stealing stolen property.

Police say they found 34 Lebanese Festival signs outside the trash at Hass’s residence after it was reported to them by an organizer of the festival that, on multiple dates, signs have been removed along National Road.

Haas was arraigned Wednesday morning in front of the Ohio County Magistrate.

He is now in the Northern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Aside from running for House, Haas is known for his involvement in many community organizations including being named executive director of the Wetzel County Chamber of Commerce.

