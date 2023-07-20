A former West Virginia Mountaineer and current NBA rising star Miles “Deuce” McBride will be bringing a pop-up basketball camp to Wheeling.

The camp will be held at the Highland Sports Complex on July 28.

There will be two different sessions for the camp. The first session will be for ages 6-12 from 9 am- 12 pm and then session two will consist of ages 13-18 from 1 pm-4 pm.

The camp is priced at $99 plus fees.

McBride played at WVU from 2019-2021 and was a 2nd round pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He currently is on the New York Knicks roster.