The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn.
The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70.
The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000.
Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down
Plans are in motion for the demolition of existing structures and the construction of a “Gateway” to the state of West Virginia, and Wheeling will be able to make a great first impression on its visitors, according to the Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The CVP thinks the visibility from the interstate makes this property the perfect place to create an eye-catching experience to draw in travelers to visit Wheeling and learn about what it offers.
