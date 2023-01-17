The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced they have acquired the former Wheeling Inn.

The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound exits off I-70.

The CVB purchased the former Wheeling Inn and its parking lots for $1,700,000.

Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down

Plans are in motion for the demolition of existing structures and the construction of a “Gateway” to the state of West Virginia, and Wheeling will be able to make a great first impression on its visitors, according to the Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The CVP thinks the visibility from the interstate makes this property the perfect place to create an eye-catching experience to draw in travelers to visit Wheeling and learn about what it offers.

