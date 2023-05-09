WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A former Wheeling University employee is being charged with threatening to commit a terrorist act, with or without intent to commit the act, after he was fired for allegedly making racial slurs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wheeling Police said they were notified on March 3 by President Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University, about a terminated employee that allegedly made threats toward employees at the University.

Employees at Wheeling University said a Wheeling man, Willard Lee Humes, came into an office and turned his keys and uniforms in, and said that the University has a “rat” working for them.

Humes allegedly told these employees that he was up all night sending letters to the University and “other people” and that his wife took his 9mm off him because she thought he would bring the gun to work and shoot other employees.

According to the police report, Humes allegedly told Wheeling University employees that he spoke with God and that Humes knows he is going to hell and has nothing to lose.

Humes allegedly told the employees that his wife would be working at the Univesity and if Humes finds out anything that is said to his wife that “he has two ARs with 30 round clips and he start in the office and work his way out”

Employees also told police that Humes allegedly made comments about shooting or cutting people up and dumping them in the creek while addressing damaged property on campus. This allegedly was not uncommon for Humes to make statements like this, according to the report.

Humes had a bond set for $50,000 and was told not to have direct contact with Wheeling University and the employees. Also, Humes is not to be within 1,000 feet of Wheeling University and to be without firearms.