WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of WTRF’s former long time employees has passed away.

Mike Kryah, or Mickey as many of us called him, died earlier this week at the age of 87.

Mike was production manager and creative services manager for 34 years. He was also the executive producer of our local Easter Seals telethon for 29 years. And for 20 of those years, he was the executive producer of the Jerry Lewis MDA telethon that aired on this station.

Mike cared a lot about people and always worked hard to help raise as much money as possible to care for those in our community.

He had a smile on his face when he worked here and and when he came to visit after he retired.

We will miss him and his dedication to the Ohio Valley.