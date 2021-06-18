Founder’s Day of Caring chose Helping Heroes as its charity

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A man asked what we were collecting for, and we told him Helping Heroes.

“I thought, gee willickers, what a good organization!” said Brian Gregg of Wheeling. “They helped me get into an apartment. So the least I could do is to help them.”



We told Helping Heroes’ co-founder that story.



“I think that’s outstanding,” replied Jeremy Harrison. “I mean that the ultimate goal. We want to find people who are really down on their luck, and be able to find them a new place to stay and get them back on their feet again so they don’t need our support anymore.”



Nexstar stations all over the country are doing similar things all day for Founders Day of Caring.



“Nexstar is the country’s largest media company,” said Katie Richardson, WTRF Creative Services director.

“But it was started in a small town in Pennsylvania. And Nexstar has always said its roots are in the community and working with local charities. So Founders Dsy of Caring is just this great time to give back to the community.”



We were set up outside Riesbeck’s in Elm Grove, where they made it easy to donate.



“They have pre-made bags, for $5 and $10, with things that the homeless veterans need,” said Richardson.



People also donated everything from cash to microwave ovens to toiletries and cleaning supplies.

At WTRF, it was all hands on deck.



We met many generous, warm-hearted people, like this wife of a veteran.



“I support anything for the veterans, and I thought since this was my birthday, it would be nice to give back to somebody else,” said Linda Yost of Wheeling.



If you donated, here’s what your donation will accomplish.



“We help families that are literally homeless,” said Harrison. “We help families who are in the verge of becoming homeless. We also have an emergency shelter now, which is a new program of Helping Heroes. And then we’re also an information and referral center.”



“They’re a beautiful organization,” concluded Brian Gregg. “God bless them all.”