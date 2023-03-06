Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four more people have been charged after Wheeling Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday, March 1st at a home in South Wheeling.

Beckner

The four charged are 35 year old Anthony Wayne Bruce, Jr., 37 year old Kyle Scott Marsh of Wheeling, 42 year old David Ray Beckner of Wheeling, and 36 year old Christopher Cory Heckathorn of Wheeling. They have all been charged with “maintaining/operating a drug premise.”

Bruce

All 4 are currently being housed in the Northern Regional Jail after being arraigned by Magistrate Janine Varner. Their bonds have been set at $10,000 each.

Heckathorn

Three other individuals were arrested and charged on March 1st when Wheeling Police executed the initial search warrant.

Marsh

At that time police discovered illegal narcotics and drug-using materials.