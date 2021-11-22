Free ice skating coming back to downtown Wheeling

Switzerland’s Alexia Paganini competes in the women’s single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

The City of Wheeling is bringing back their ice skating rink to the Plaza on Market.

With small business Saturday, Nov. 27, the City of Wheeling will be adding a synthetic ice rink to The Plaza on Market, 1053 Market Street, for the day.

“We are excited to bring ice skating back to our downtown. The first year for the rink was a great success so we want to do it again,” said Vice Mayor Chad Thalman. “We encourage people come out and visit many of our small businesses in the City and stop by the ice rink to enjoy some winter fun as we kick off the holiday season.”

The public is invited to skate from 3-8 p.m. It is free of charge and ice skates will be available for use.