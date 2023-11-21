Wheeling is hosting free skating to the public on Saturday.

After shopping in Wheeling during Small business Saturday, the public can head to the ice rink at the Plaza on Market for some free ice skating.

Ice skating will be free 3-8 p.m. Ice skates will be available for use. The rink is sponsored by the City of Wheeling.

The synthetic ice rink first came to the Plaza in 2019 and has become an annual occurrence with the exception of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Wheeling is pleased to bring ice skating back to downtown again this year. City officials encourage people come out, visit the City’s small businesses, and stop by the ice rink to enjoy some winter fun.