The City of Wheeling will host a Free Movie Night at 9:30 p.m., Friday, July 22 at the Grandview Pool, Wheeling Heights, for the screening of Walt Disney’s Encanto.

Rated PG, Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

In conjunction with Movie Night, Wheeling’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a free evening swim that will be held until 9 p.m. There will be crafts and free popcorn. Additional concessions will be available for purchase.

To view the full summer schedule of the City-sponsored events visit www.wheelingwv.gov/summerevents.

Please note that all programs are subject to change without notice. In case of inclement weather, concerts and/or movies may be rescheduled or cancelled. Visit the City’s website listed above or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WheelingWV for updates.

For more information, please call 304-234-6432.