WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It may have been a relatively warm day for February, but it was still cold enough for the Junior League of Wheeling to have a Snowy Soiree.

Local restaurants joined together to serve the guests who packed River City Restaurant.

The League’s only fundraiser of the year featured a raffle, music from Eli and the Mojo Kings, and a grand prize getaway package.

WTRF is a supporter of the organization and their mission, with 7News anchor Baylee Martin stepping away from the desk to serve as master of ceremonies.