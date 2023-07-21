WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)
Most summertime festivals last a day or two, maybe even a week.
However, one local park holds a celebration for the entire family, once a week, for the entire summer.
It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another round of FunFest Fridays at Wheeling Park!
And if you couldn’t make it tonight, no worries!
Wheeling Park FunFest Fridays happen, rain or shine, every week from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. through Friday, September 1st.
“First we went roller skating, right? And, well, they’re kind of bad at it, but I’ve been, like three times, and I roller skate a little bit. I also fell, but everyone’s falling. And then after that, we went canoeing. Me from New York, we ain’t get stuff like this. It’s super fun, I’m having a great time.”Aiden Feliciano, Visiting from New York