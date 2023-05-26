OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay’s Backyard BBQ Festival is in full swing, but there is a lot more going on throughout Ohio County this weekend.

Friday also marked the return of Funfest Fridays at Wheeling Park.

Every Friday all summer long will feature a slew of fun activities. There’s live music, food trucks, a beer garden, an inflatable fun zone and so much more. Friday night, there was a concert put on by rock band “The Rumors.”,

This event is hosted rain or shine, so in case of inclement weather, activities will be moved inside Wheeling Park’s J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink.