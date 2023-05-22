FunFest Fridays will be returning to Wheeling Park starting May 26.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FunFest consists of live music, food trucks, a beer garden, an inflatable fun zone, face painting, and more every Friday night.

This event is hosted rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, activities will be moved inside Wheeling Park’s J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink.

Live concerts go from 7-9 p.m. with the beer garden and food trucks open from 6-9 p.m.

Also, discounted activity wristbands are available for $10.95 a person which includes all-day access to mini-golf, swimming & waterslide, tennis, and pedal boating.

The full live concert event schedule can be seen below.

May 26 – Rumors

June 2 – Jukebox

June 9 – Eli and the Mojo Kings

June 16 – Haley Bundy

June 30 – Gage Joseph Band

July 7 – Full Circle Band

July 14 – Steel Casa

July 21 – Crandall Creek

July 28 – Pocket Change

August 4 – CrazyHorse

August 11 – 1985

August 18 – Twice as Nice

August 25 – Bucket of Puppies

September 1 – Easystreet Band

*Lineup subject to change

The event is sponsored by Belmont Savings Bank.