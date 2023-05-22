FunFest Fridays will be returning to Wheeling Park starting May 26.
FunFest consists of live music, food trucks, a beer garden, an inflatable fun zone, face painting, and more every Friday night.
This event is hosted rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, activities will be moved inside Wheeling Park’s J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink.
Live concerts go from 7-9 p.m. with the beer garden and food trucks open from 6-9 p.m.
Also, discounted activity wristbands are available for $10.95 a person which includes all-day access to mini-golf, swimming & waterslide, tennis, and pedal boating.
The full live concert event schedule can be seen below.
May 26 – Rumors
June 2 – Jukebox
June 9 – Eli and the Mojo Kings
June 16 – Haley Bundy
June 30 – Gage Joseph Band
July 7 – Full Circle Band
July 14 – Steel Casa
July 21 – Crandall Creek
July 28 – Pocket Change
August 4 – CrazyHorse
August 11 – 1985
August 18 – Twice as Nice
August 25 – Bucket of Puppies
September 1 – Easystreet Band
*Lineup subject to change
The event is sponsored by Belmont Savings Bank.