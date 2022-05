WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Racers geared up to go head-to-head in the most competitive race of the day, the Tiny Tot Trot.

Wellness Weekend is all about community, so no kiddos were left out.

WTRF’S very own, Ashley Kaiser announced the event.

These tiny tots were on the move! It was a photo finish. These athlete has been training for months for this special race. Congratulations kiddos🎉🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♂️



— Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 28, 2022

Children ages 4-5 ran and another leg ages 3 and under competed.

It was a stiff race, but everyone was a winner.

By the looks of it, we have some future marathon runners in this bunch.