WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new art gallery is set to open this weekend in Wheeling.

“Gallery 2265” is in Center Wheeling, on the 3rd floor of Antiques On The Market.



Its inaugural exhibition is called “New Beginnings.” The pieces on exhibit include oils, acrylics and drawings. The styles include realism, abstract, portraits, landscapes and still-lifes.

The two artists are Wheeling women who have followed different careers, but have always been artists at heart.

” Well, I think this is just a unique place in Wheeling. I think we have been very, very fortunate to be asked to put up an exhibition. It’s the first exhibition in this space, and I think both Cheryl and I are very excited to be here.” Clare McDonald, Artist