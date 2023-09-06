Wheeling native Gary West has died at the age of 86.

West was known as a businessman, a philanthropist, and West Liberty University’s largest benefactor.

West Liberty’s stadium was renamed in 2014 to West Family Stadium to honor WLU alumni Gary and Gary’s wife, Flip West.

Courtesy of West Liberty University

West Liberty also named the College of Businesses after Gary West.

West was also known for his contributions to Oglebay Park, United Way, and the Wheeling Rotary

West bought Valley Welding Supply Company and grew it from a one-shop operation to a business with 55 locations in 10 states.

West died in his home in Naples, Flordia on Sunday, September 3

Funeral arrangements are being held by Altmeyer Funeral Homes in Wheeling and a funeral service of West’s life will be announced at a later time.

7News will have more on the life of Gary West later in the day.