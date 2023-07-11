It’s 7-Eleven’s birthday and they are celebrating by giving away free slurpees.

Customers can enjoy a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway stores.

7/11 marks the 96th birthday of 7-Eleven and the retailer is introducing a limited-time 7/11 Birthday Collection capsule on 7Collection, the retailer’s online merchandise shop.

The capsule features a variety of custom merch perfect for those who share the same birthday as the world’s largest convenience retailer or for those who just love Slurpee drinks. The 7/11 Birthday Collection includes 7-Eleven-inspired party decor and trimmings including apparel, balloons, wrapping paper, and more.