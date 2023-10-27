WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Attorney Teresa Toriseva has recently set up a GoFundMe to help support a local couple to cover the cost of veterinary bills for their dog, Ace.

On Monday, October 23, Ashley DeAngelis and Timmy Goldbaugh lost their home in an explosion in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling.

Their dog Ace, a six-year-old German Shepherd, suffered burns to 30 percent of his body. He is slowly improving but has severe injuries and will require ongoing care after leaving the hospital, and his bills are expected to be extensive.

The couple were also injured in the explosion and are dealing with incredible trauma from these events. There is a fund set up for them at WesBanco where direct contributions can be made.

So far, $1,130 has been donated toward Ace’s veterinary care. Donations for Ace can be made here.

