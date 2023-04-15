WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

“Everybody that John met says he impacted their lives somehow, some way. Everything he did was for somebody else.”

That’s what Marine Corps veteran John Nanny’s friends and family have to say about the impact he had on their lives before he passed away last year.

He devoted much of his life to advocating for both veterans and children and today the community came together to see one of his missions of having a Gold Star Families Monument displayed at Heritage Port in Wheeling.

Steve Duncil, a friend and colleague of John Nanny says if he were here to see the monument today, he would be humble.

”This will carry on. It will. I got his picture on the monument in three different places. So, when you read it, his whole history of 50 plus years in this valley is right there on his podium. If you want to know about John, you come down and read that. That says it all.” Steve Duncil – Vice President, Marine Corps League

Woody Williams challenged John Nanny to put this monument together, and now the community can see it come to fruition in both of their honor.

In just six months, John Nanny raised the $65,000 it cost to put this together and now anyone can visit to look back on his half a century dedication to the Ohio Valley.