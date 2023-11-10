WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Good Shepherd Nursing Home honored its veterans and their families Friday with a ceremony and dinner for them and their guests.

The Moundsville Honor Guard opened the ceremony, and Good Shepherd CEO Donald R. Kirsch thanked the 19 resident veterans and all the veterans in attendance for their service.

Good Shepherd veterans served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Army Air Corps. They served their country during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cuban missile crisis and during peacetime. They served stateside in the US as well as in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

WTRF thanks all the veterans for their service!

