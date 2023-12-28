It’s almost 2024 and that means Google has released it’s data of the top trending searches in the Wheeling West Virginia area in 2023.

The Local Year In Search of 2023 by Google shows that Wheeling ranked 1st in the United States in top trending searches for KSI vs Tommy Fury. The fight happened on October 23 and also featured Logan Paul vs Dillion Danis. Fury beat KSI in a split decision. Paul defeated Danis via Disqualifcation.

Regarding concerts in Wheeling West Virginia, Taylor Swift was queen. Her Eras Tour was the top tour search in Wheeling, WV. Next was the Get RolliN’ Tour which featured Nickleback and Brantley Gilbert, It’s All a Blur Tour featuring Drake, the Renaissance World Tour featuring Beyoncé, and High School Reunion Tour.

The top trending searches of “near me” in Wheeling included:

Air Quality near me Asian massage near me Pawn Shap near me Medical dispensary near me Smoothies near me

You can view the full Year In Search for Wheeling, WV here.