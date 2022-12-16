What did you search for in 2022?

Google has released the top ten ‘near me’ searches for the Wheeling West Virginia and Steubenville Ohio area.

The top ‘near me’ search in the Wheeling, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio area was ‘road closures near me’

The top ten list is as follows for the Wheeling West Virginia and Steubenville Ohio area: