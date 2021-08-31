Gov. Justice on Wheeling Suspension Bridge: ‘I am fully committed to doing all we can to preserve it’

On Monday, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced a project to repair and rehabilitate Wheeling’s historic Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

On Tuesday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice said he is fully committed to doing all he can to preserve the Wheeling Suspension Bridge for generations to come.

‘I’m excited that this incredibly important project to rehabilitate the Wheeling Suspension Bridge is now in the works! This bridge is a landmark piece of our state’s history, and I am fully committed to doing all we can to preserve it for generations to come. As I’ve said many times, I truly believe that Wheeling is an area full of so much potential it’s unbelievable. I will continue to do everything in my power to help draw people in to experience all the goodness that Wheeling and the entire northern panhandle has to offer,’ said Gov. Justice.

Advantage Steel & Construction, LLC, was awarded a contract for $17,907,147 to make necessary repairs to the historic bridge’s superstructure and substructure, replace any damaged suspension cables, renovate lighting, and clean and paint the span.