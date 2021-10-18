Grant funding will help Wheeling Health Right expand dental clinic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is planning to expand its dental clinic thanks to some recent grant funding.

The non-profit received $50,000 from the newly created Highmark West Virginia’s Charitable Fund for Health.

Wheeling Health Right’s dental clinic opened in 2016. With the expansion, staff believe they’ll be able to increase the number of patients seen each year.

We believe that with this dental expansion we will be able to see 1,000 people by the end of next year, so it is needed. We started our dental program to address the needs that oral health and your overall health are correlated and tied together. Anne Ricci, Marketing Director, Wheeling Health Right

By the end of 2021, they expect to treat 600 patients.

Wheeling Health Right was one of 20 non-profits in the Mountain State to receive the grant.

Our organization between primary care, our dental and our pharmacy, our terrific staff, any funding will help us see more people and reach more people in the Ohio Valley and the counties we serve. Anne Ricci, Marketing Director, Wheeling Health Right

This funding will be added to $400,000 already raised for the design, construction and equipment to expand the dental clinic. The grant will help with additional staff and buying disposable dental supplies.

