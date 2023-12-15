WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The monuments of two Civil War soldiers in Wheeling’s historic Mount Wood Cemetery had been knocked over and were lying on the ground for decades.



Friday, thanks to a dedicated group of historians and some professional help from an excavating firm, they are back upright and they’ll stay that way.

Theodore Roller was a bugler in the Civil War. After the war, back home in Wheeling, he still played his bugle.

“Every time there was a funeral, he would come to the funeral and blow Taps for the funeral. And then when the Grand Army of the Republic would have its conventions out on the Island, he would come up on this hill and blow reveille in the morning for ’em and Taps to put ’em to bed at night.” Edward Phillips

Friends of Wheeling Board Member

Joseph Thoburn, also from Wheeling, was in the Civil War. He was a surgeon so he treated patients during the war, then also served as a soldier, then became a captain.

“He was killed in action in the Battle of Cedar Creek in 1864, and from what we have read in the newspaper, his funeral was one of the largest that Wheeling had ever seen.” Jeanne Finstein

Treasurer, Ohio County Cemeteries Foundation

Both these man were laid to rest in Mt. Wood Cemetery. And both their monuments were toppled. Not by time or weather, but by vandals, years ago.



Friday they were put back up. Roller’s stone alone weighs 1,600 pounds

“It’s on a steep hillside so our excavator’s already maxed out for level ground, so being on a hill really made it tough for us but we managed to get the tablet installed on the base safely.” Randy Jones

Owner/Operator, Rantiff Services

The same for Joseph Thoburn’s monument. This is the work of the Ohio County Cemeteries Foundation.

“To restore and repair cemeteries like Mt. Wood that no longer have an active association or a board of directors.” Jay Frey

President, Ohio County Cemeteries Foundation

And whose graves are so old that relatives no remain alive to tend them. This current work, putting the monuments upright, will last a long time.

“It has an industrial-rated setting compound that we use and it’ll seal it from the weather forever.” Randy Jones

Owner/Operator, Rantiff Services

And from vandals, too.