WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project.

Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event.

The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in Wheeling.

Improvements include repaving the streets, making ramps ADA accessible, as well as installing new traffic signals.

Tomorrow’s groundbreaking is set for 11 a.m.