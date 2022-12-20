WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Big changes are on the way for one Wheeling business.

The board of directors of Grow Ohio Valley announced that Jason Koegler will take on the role of Executive Director

Koegler will take over for founder and former executive director Danny Swan. Swan led the organization since its beginning in 2017.



Grow Ohio Valley is a local food non-profit committed to working with local farmers.



Koegler is a native of Wheeling and served as Vice President of External Affairs at West Liberty University. He has also served on the boards at Wheeling Heritage and Youth Services Systems.

“It’s just something that I have have always wanted to support and be an advocate for, and now I get to help lead it to the future and that’s something that really excites me.” Jason Koegler, Executive Director, Grow Ohio Valley