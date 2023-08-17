WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley is growing, and so is Grow Ohio Valley.

You’ve seen their facilities on Grandview Hill, 18th Street and at the visitor center—and their downtown Wheeling footprint just keeps getting bigger.

The group cut the ribbon on their newest space on 12th Street Thursday morning with the help of Wheeling city officials.

They plan to use it mostly for their finance, marketing, leadership and development teams.

It’s within walking distance of the public market and the Wheeling Food Hub, and puts them close to their partner organizations and the opportunities of the downtown renovation.

“So there’s like two stories right now. ‘Oh, you can’t go downtown. The streetscape is too much.’ The construction, the traffic, those type of things. You can also look at it the other way, because there are orange cones everywhere, means that government is investing in this area.” Jason Koegler, Executive Director, Grow Ohio Valley

Grow Ohio Valley employs about 30 people, and works to end our area’s food deserts—the places with few grocery stores and limited transportation to get there.

Their current office on Grandview Hill will become a Center for Farming and Education.

And with close to half a dozen properties in downtown Wheeling…Koegler says they’re primed to enter what they call a Phase Two growth period.