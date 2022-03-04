WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Multiple guest speakers traveled to Wheeling Park High School Friday to talk to their students in their Beyond Education program.

It consists of students who have been selected by their teachers and coaches for leadership skills and interest in pursuing a career in education.

One of the guest speakers was Glenville State College President, Dr. Mark Manchin.

Manchin says he always enjoys the opportunity to interact with students and help shape young minds.

“Hopefully give them some direction in life cause they have a whole lot of living yet to do. and they could really make a difference. and many want to go into education, perhaps our future teachers. and hopefully, we can talk to them about what their future would look like.” Dr. Mark Manchin, President of Glenville State College

Other guest speakers present at the event were former WVU Football standout, Wes Lyons and West Virginia Board of Education member, Robert Dunlevy.